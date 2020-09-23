English(current) සිංහල Hiru Gossip

ஜகத் சமந்தவுக்கு பிணை

Thursday, 24 September 2020 - 15:13

ஆனைவிழுந்தான் ரெம்சா ஈரவலய சரணாலயத்தின் ஒரு பகுதியை சட்டவிரோதமாக துப்பரவு செய்தமை தொடர்பில் கைது செய்யப்பட்ட ஆராச்சிகட்டுவ பிரதேச சபையின் முன்னாள் தவிசாளர் ஜகத் சமந்தவுக்கு பிணை வழங்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.


