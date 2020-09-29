English(current) සිංහල Hiru Gossip

“லம்போகினி சுபர் டோபியோ 2020” தொடரில் பங்கேற்பதற்று டிலந்தவுக்கு அனுமதி

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 - 14:24

%E2%80%9C%E0%AE%B2%E0%AE%AE%E0%AF%8D%E0%AE%AA%E0%AF%8B%E0%AE%95%E0%AE%BF%E0%AE%A9%E0%AE%BF+%E0%AE%9A%E0%AF%81%E0%AE%AA%E0%AE%B0%E0%AF%8D+%E0%AE%9F%E0%AF%8B%E0%AE%AA%E0%AE%BF%E0%AE%AF%E0%AF%8B+2020%E2%80%9D+%E0%AE%A4%E0%AF%8A%E0%AE%9F%E0%AE%B0%E0%AE%BF%E0%AE%B2%E0%AF%8D+%E0%AE%AA%E0%AE%99%E0%AF%8D%E0%AE%95%E0%AF%87%E0%AE%B1%E0%AF%8D%E0%AE%AA%E0%AE%A4%E0%AE%B1%E0%AF%8D%E0%AE%B1%E0%AF%81+%E0%AE%9F%E0%AE%BF%E0%AE%B2%E0%AE%A8%E0%AF%8D%E0%AE%A4%E0%AE%B5%E0%AF%81%E0%AE%95%E0%AF%8D%E0%AE%95%E0%AF%81+%E0%AE%85%E0%AE%A9%E0%AF%81%E0%AE%AE%E0%AE%A4%E0%AE%BF
அடுத்த மாதம் பிரான்ஸ் உள்ளிட்ட கார் பந்தய வீரரான டிலந்த மாலகமுவ “லம்போகினி சுபர் டோபியோ 2020” தொடரில் பங்குபற்றுவதற்கு கொழும்பு மேல் நீதிமன்றம் அனுமதி வழங்கியுள்ளது.


Trending News

மாட்டிறைச்சி பிரியர்களுக்கான மகிழ்ச்சியான செய்தி....!
29 September 2020
மாட்டிறைச்சி பிரியர்களுக்கான மகிழ்ச்சியான செய்தி....!
மேலதிக வகுப்பிற்கு சென்ற மாணவி எங்கே....? காவல் துறையினர் தீவிர விசாரணை...!
29 September 2020
மேலதிக வகுப்பிற்கு சென்ற மாணவி எங்கே....? காவல் துறையினர் தீவிர விசாரணை...!
அரசாங்கத்திடம் இருந்து ஓர் மகிழ்ச்சியான செய்தி
30 September 2020
அரசாங்கத்திடம் இருந்து ஓர் மகிழ்ச்சியான செய்தி
தவளை தன் வாயால் கெடும் என்பதை நிரூபித்து பரிதாபமாக பலியான இளைஞன்
30 September 2020
தவளை தன் வாயால் கெடும் என்பதை நிரூபித்து பரிதாபமாக பலியான இளைஞன்
இராணுவத்தினரை போன்று உடை அணிந்து வந்த அழகுக்கலை நிபுணர்...! காணொளி
29 September 2020
இராணுவத்தினரை போன்று உடை அணிந்து வந்த அழகுக்கலை நிபுணர்...! காணொளி

International News

அயோத்தி - பாபர் மசூதி இடிப்பு வழக்கின் தீர்ப்பு இன்று
30 September 2020
அயோத்தி - பாபர் மசூதி இடிப்பு வழக்கின் தீர்ப்பு இன்று
தவளை தன் வாயால் கெடும் என்பதை நிரூபித்து பரிதாபமாக பலியான இளைஞன்
30 September 2020
தவளை தன் வாயால் கெடும் என்பதை நிரூபித்து பரிதாபமாக பலியான இளைஞன்
கொரோனா தொற்றுக்குள்ளான விஜயகாந்த்தின் உடல்நிலை தொடர்பில் வெளியான தகவல்
30 September 2020
கொரோனா தொற்றுக்குள்ளான விஜயகாந்த்தின் உடல்நிலை தொடர்பில் வெளியான தகவல்
விஜயகாந்தின் உடல் நிலையில் முன்னேற்றம்..!
29 September 2020
விஜயகாந்தின் உடல் நிலையில் முன்னேற்றம்..!
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.