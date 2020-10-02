English(current) සිංහල Hiru Gossip

பூசா சிறைச்சாலைக்கு சென்றுள்ள CID அதிகாரிகள்

Friday, 02 October 2020 - 19:03

பிரமுகர் ஒருவருக்கு கொலை அச்சுறுத்தில் விடுத்த சம்பவம் தொடர்பில் பொடி லெசி, கொஸ்கொட தாரக்கவுடன் தொடர்பிலிருந்த ஏனைய கைதிகளிடம் வாக்குமூம் பெறுவதற்காக குற்றப் புலனாய்வு பிரிவினர் பூசா சிறைச்சாலைக்கு சென்றுள்ளனர்.


