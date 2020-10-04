,
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
Watch Hiru TV
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Politics
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
English
(current)
සිංහල
Hiru Gossip
நாடு திரும்பிய 400 இலங்கையர்கள்...!
Sunday, 04 October 2020 - 20:18
ஐக்கிய அரபு இராச்சியத்தில் தங்கியிருந்த 400 இலங்கையர்கள் இன்று மத்தள விமான நிலையத்திற்கு வந்த விசேட விமானம் மூலம் நாடு திரும்பியதாக தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
Trending News
மினுவங்கொட மற்றும் திவுலபிடிய பகுதிகளுக்கு ஊரடங்கு உத்தரவு
04 October 2020
இரண்டாம் தவணைக்கான பாடசாலை விடுமுறை நாளை முதல்
04 October 2020
அரசாங்கத்திடம் இருந்து பொது மக்களுக்கான ஓர் விசேட அறிவிப்பு..!
04 October 2020
பரீட்சைகள் திணைக்களம் விடுத்துள்ள முக்கிய அறிவிப்பு
04 October 2020
திவுலபிடிய பகுதியிலுள்ள பெண்ணொருவருக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று
04 October 2020
International News
இத்தாலி மற்றும் பிரான்ஸில் வீசும் அலெக்ஸ் புயல் காரணமாக இருவர் பலி
04 October 2020
வெள்ளப்பெருக்கு காரணமாக 02 பேர் பலி..!
03 October 2020
அமெரிக்க ஜனாதிபதி வேட்பாளருக்கும் கொரோனா பரிசோதனை
03 October 2020
கொரோனா தொற்றுக்குள்ளான அமெரிக்க அதிபருக்கு வடகொரிய அதிபர் விடுத்துள்ள செய்தி
03 October 2020
News
Local News
International News
Sports News
Business News
Entertainment News
iReport
Political
Balaya
Salakuna
Hard Talk
Tv News
Hiru TV News 6.55
Hiru TV News 9.55
Hiru TV News 11.55
Hiru CIA
Rathu Miniththuwa
One 2 One
Beyond The Line
Dinana Lamai
Hot Spot
Mathi Sabaya
Media Network
Hiru TV
Hiru FM
Sun FM
Sooriyan FM
Gold FM
Shaa FM
Asia Broadcasting Home
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.