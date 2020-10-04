English(current) සිංහල Hiru Gossip

விவாதத்திற்கு எடுத்துக் கொள்ளப்படவுள்ள மனுக்கள்.!

Monday, 05 October 2020 - 9:28

20வது அரசியலமைப்பு திருத்த சட்டமூல வரைபினை சவாலுக்குற்படுத்தி தாக்கல் செய்யப்பட்ட மனக்கள் இன்று 04வது நாளாகவும் விவாதத்திற்கு எடுத்துக்கொள்ளப்பட்டன.


