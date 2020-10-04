English(current) සිංහල Hiru Gossip

நிறைவடைந்த விசாரணை நடவடிக்கைகள்..!

Monday, 05 October 2020 - 13:35

20வது அரசியலமைப்பு திருத்த சட்டமூலத்தினை விவாதத்திற்கள்ளாக்கி தாக்கல் செய்யப்பட்ட மனுக்கள் மீதான விசாரணைகள் தற்சமயம் நிறைவடைந்துள்ளதாக கூறப்பட்டுள்ளது.


அரசாங்கத்திடம் இருந்து பொது மக்களுக்கான ஓர் விசேட அறிவிப்பு..!
04 October 2020
பரீட்சைகள் திணைக்களம் விடுத்துள்ள முக்கிய அறிவிப்பு
04 October 2020
ஊரடங்கு உத்தரவு தொடர்பில் சற்று முன்னர் வெளியான விசேட செய்தி....!
04 October 2020
நாட்டின் சில பகுதிகளில் ஊரடங்கு உத்தரவு அமுலில் உள்ளது..!
05 October 2020
பொது போக்குவரத்து தொடர்பில் அரசாங்கத்தின் விசேட தீர்மானம்..! சற்று முன்னர் வெளியான செய்தி
04 October 2020
டொனால்ட்ட டிரம்பின் அலுவலக ஊழியர்களுக்கு கொரோனா..!
04 October 2020
இத்தாலி மற்றும் பிரான்ஸில் வீசும் அலெக்ஸ் புயல் காரணமாக இருவர் பலி
04 October 2020
வெள்ளப்பெருக்கு காரணமாக 02 பேர் பலி..!
03 October 2020
அமெரிக்க ஜனாதிபதி வேட்பாளருக்கும் கொரோனா பரிசோதனை
03 October 2020
