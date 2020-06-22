சுஷாந்த் சிங் ராஜ்புத்தின் இறுதி ஆசைகள் இவையா...?

மகேந்திர சிங் தோனியின் வாழ்க்கை வரலாறு படத்தில் நடித்த சுஷாந்த் சிங் ராஜ்புத்தின் மரணம் இந்திய சினிமாவை சோகத்தில் ஆழ்த்தியது.



கடந்த சில தினங்களாக சமூக வலைத்தளங்களிலும் இந்த விடயம் பெரிதும் பேசப்பட்டு வந்தது.



இந்நிலையில் உயிரிழந்த சுஷாந்த் சிங் ராஜ்புதின் இறுதி ஆசைகள் தொடர்பான ஒரு டுவிட்டர் பதிவு சமூக வலைத்தளங்களில் தற்சமயம் பரவி வருகின்றது.



குறித்த நபர் தற்கொலை செய்து கொள்வதற்கு முன்னர் தனது இறுதி ஆசைகள் தொடர்பில் தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.





1. Learn how to Fly a Plane ✈️

2. Train for IronMan triathlon ????????‍♂️

3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed ????

4. Learn Morse Code _..

5. Help kids learn about Space. ????

6. Play tennis with a Champion ????

7. Do a Four Clap ???? Push-Up ! (1/6) ...

8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week

9. Dive in a Blue-hole

10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment

11. Plant 1000 Trees

12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel

13. Send ???? KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA

14. Meditate in Kailash

15. Play Poker with a Champ

16. Write a Book

17. Visit CERN

18. Paint aurora borealis

19. Attend another NASA workshop

20. 6 pack abs in 6 months

21. Swim in Cenotes

22. Teach Coding to visually impaired

23. Spend a Week in a Jungle

24. Understand Vedic Astrology

25. Disneyland

26. Visit LIGO. ????

27. Raise a horse ????

28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms ????????????????

29. Work for Free Education ????

30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope ????

31. Learn KRIYA Yoga ????‍♂️

32. Visit Antarctica ????????

33. Help train Women in Self-defense ????

34. Shoot an Active Volcano

36. Teach dance to kids

37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer

38. Finish reading the entire Resnick - Halliday physics book

39. Understand Polynesian astronomy

40. Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs

41. Play Chess with a Champion

42. Own a Lamborghini

43 Visit St.Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna

44 Perform experiments of Cymatics

45 Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces

46 Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda

47 Learn to Surf

48 Work in AI & exponential

technologies

49 Learn Capoeira

50 Travel through Europe by train







