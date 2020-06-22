சுஷாந்த் சிங் ராஜ்புத்தின் இறுதி ஆசைகள் இவையா...?

மகேந்திர சிங் தோனியின் வாழ்க்கை வரலாறு படத்தில் நடித்த சுஷாந்த் சிங் ராஜ்புத்தின் மரணம் இந்திய சினிமாவை சோகத்தில் ஆழ்த்தியது.
கடந்த சில தினங்களாக சமூக வலைத்தளங்களிலும் இந்த விடயம் பெரிதும் பேசப்பட்டு வந்தது.
இந்நிலையில் உயிரிழந்த சுஷாந்த் சிங் ராஜ்புதின் இறுதி ஆசைகள் தொடர்பான ஒரு டுவிட்டர் பதிவு சமூக வலைத்தளங்களில் தற்சமயம் பரவி வருகின்றது.
குறித்த நபர் தற்கொலை செய்து கொள்வதற்கு முன்னர் தனது இறுதி ஆசைகள் தொடர்பில் தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.
1. Learn how to Fly a Plane ✈️
2. Train for IronMan triathlon ????????♂️
3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed ????
4. Learn Morse Code _..
5. Help kids learn about Space. ????
6. Play tennis with a Champion ????
7. Do a Four Clap ???? Push-Up ! (1/6) ...
8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week
9. Dive in a Blue-hole
10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment
11. Plant 1000 Trees
12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel
13. Send ???? KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA
14. Meditate in Kailash
15. Play Poker with a Champ
16. Write a Book
17. Visit CERN
18. Paint aurora borealis
19. Attend another NASA workshop
20. 6 pack abs in 6 months
21. Swim in Cenotes
22. Teach Coding to visually impaired
23. Spend a Week in a Jungle
24. Understand Vedic Astrology
25. Disneyland
26. Visit LIGO. ????
27. Raise a horse ????
28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms ????????????????
29. Work for Free Education ????
30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope ????
31. Learn KRIYA Yoga ????♂️
32. Visit Antarctica ????????
33. Help train Women in Self-defense ????
34. Shoot an Active Volcano
36. Teach dance to kids
37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer
38. Finish reading the entire Resnick - Halliday physics book
39. Understand Polynesian astronomy
40. Learn Guitar Chords of my fav. 50 songs
41. Play Chess with a Champion
42. Own a Lamborghini
43 Visit St.Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna
44 Perform experiments of Cymatics
45 Help prepare students for Indian Defence Forces
46 Make a documentary on Swami Vivekananda
47 Learn to Surf
48 Work in AI & exponential
technologies
49 Learn Capoeira
50 Travel through Europe by train
