ALLEGEDLY ABDUCTED SWISS EMBASSY OFFICER ORDERED TO GIVE A STATEMENT TO CID, FOREIGN TRAVELS BANNED UNTIL DECEMBER 9

Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 16:21

The Colombo Chief Magistrate Court, today, ordered Gallia Barrister Francis, the Swiss embassy local official, who was allegedly abducted, to give a statement to the CID before December 9.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayarathna also banned overseas travel on the Swiss Embassy female officer Gallia Barrister Francis until she gives a statement.

Appearing for the CID, IP Ranjith Munasinghe told the court that the Swiss Embassy rejected to reveal the whereabouts of the relevant female officer attached to the Embassy, and also her husband and their two children.

Meanwhile, Senior state counsel Janaka Bandara told the court that the incident would bring an impact on the country as well if it did not happen on a personal ground.

He further pointed out that a statement should be obtained from the particular female officer to investigate whether 100% of the content of the complaint is true and whether there is an invisible group operating behind the incident.

The senior counsel also informed the court that the opportunity to reveal the truth would be lost if the particular female officer leaves the island thereby leaving a black mark on the country.

Having considered the submission made by the Senior State counsel, the Magistrate imposed a travel ban on the female embassy officer and ordered her to appear before the CID and make a statement.