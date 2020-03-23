සිංහල தமிழ்(current)
Curfew Details - extended in the Northern Province, Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam until Tuesday (24) 6.00am
23 March 2020
All Island Police curfew is in place from 6.00 pm
21 March 2020
Island wide curfew from 6pm today
20 March 2020
No credit facilities for motor vehicles for 3 months
20 March 2020

Hiru News 6.55 PM | 2020-03-22
22 March 2020
Hiru News 6.55 PM | 2020-03-21
21 March 2020
Hiru News 6.55 PM | 2020-03-20
20 March 2020
Hiru News 6.55 PM | 2020-03-19
19 March 2020

Hiru News 9.55 PM | 2020-03-22
22 March 2020
Hiru News 9.55 PM | 2020-03-21
21 March 2020
Hiru News 9.55 PM | 2020-03-20
20 March 2020
Hiru News 9.55 PM | 2020-03-19
19 March 2020
President provides relief in the face of Covid-19
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 19:28

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has decided to grant relief to the people who were affected by the spread of the Covid 19 virus under the powers vested in... Read More..

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 6.55 tonight
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 18:15

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 6.55 tonightThis news telecast is available live on You Tube Read More..

Coronavirus confirmed patients in SL increased to 91
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 18:05

The Government information department has confirmed this afternoon that the number of Covid-19 Infected persons in Sri Lanka has increased to 91. Read More..

Global Covid-19 Death toll exceeds 15,000
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 18:10

  Worldwide deaths due to Covid-19 have increased to 15,308, while overall infected patients increased to 349,676.The number of patients recovered... Read More..

STF Security for the Dambulla Economic Center
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 17:36

Due to people behaving in an unprotected manner as soon as the Dambulla Economic Center opens the government has decided to inquire into the situation... Read More..

Sathosa sales outlets will be open before 7 am in areas where the curfew is due to be lifted
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 17:24
Manning Market will be open from 4.00 am tomorrow
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 17:24
Special protection for health services staff
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 17:53
PM summons a meeting
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 16:50
Dubai International Airport closed from the 25
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 16:25
A doctor in Sri Lanka(IDH) infected with the Corona Virus
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 17:27
First Covid -19 patient in Sri Lanka discharged
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 15:45
A passenger ship arrives at the Colombo Port
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 16:08
Validity period of the Media Identity Card issued for the year 2019 extended
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 15:46
Extreme temperatures in NWP and three districts
Monday, 23 March 2020 - 16:10
Curfew update – from President's media division (Video)
23 March 2020
Guidelines to be followed once curfew is lifted - GOSL
22 March 2020
Banks to be open when curfew is lifted - Central Bank
22 March 2020
Cuba's “armies of white robes” to Italy to battle corona virus - (Video)
23 March 2020
Govt requests all Banks to be open in areas where curfew is lifted
23 March 2020
Canada pull out of Olympics
23 March 2020
The Jakarta capital of Indonesia closed
23 March 2020
Australia and Canada say they will boycott it if the Tokyo Olympics are not postponed
23 March 2020
Indians make noise for 10 mts to show gratitude - Bollywood stars lead
23 March 2020
Domestic Cricket postponed indefinitely
No professional cricket in England and Wales before May 28
The 3rd South Africa-India ODI match called off
Roshan Mahanama into self quarantine
Dolly Parton's heart is 'broken' following the death of Kenny Rogers
'So You Think You Can Dance' star Danny Tidwell dead at 35
KUSAL JANITH PERERA IS GETTING MARRIED TODAY (PHOTOS)
Oprah Winfrey trips onstage whilst talking about balance
Stock market closed today
Amazon to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and France
Treasury Bill Auction on 25th - LRK 32,000 million to be issued.
UK to pay wages of employees unable to work due to coronavirus
