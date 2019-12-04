PARLIAMENTARIAN+RANJITH+ZOYSA+PASSES+AWAY+IN+SINGAPORE

Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 11:57

State minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage says that the body of Ratnapura district UPFA parliamentarian Ranjith Zoysa who passed away while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Singapore will be brought into the country tonight.

He was 57 years old at the time of his demise.

The parliamentarian who was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Sri Lanka has later been transferred to a private hospital in Singapore with the intervention of the President as his condition turned critical.

Parliamentarian Ranjith Zoysa who entered active politics from SLFP was elected as the chairman of the atakalan-panna pradeshiya sabha in 1997.

Thereafter he was elected to the Sabaragamuwa provincial council during the 2004 provincial council elections and held the post of the minister of agriculture in the province.

He was elected to the parliament in 2015 with 47,150 votes.

Ranjith Zoysa was an outstanding member of the SLPP and worked tirelessly towards the victory of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He also held media discussion named “irida vigrahaya” on Sundays to reveal the problems faced by the public.

State minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage said that the body of parliamentarian Ranjith Zoysa will be brought into the country at 9pm today.

Final rights will be conducted on Sunday.