THE PRESIDENT SAYS THE ALLEGED ABDUCTION INCIDENT TARGETED HIM
Monday, 16 December 2019 - 19:56
THE PRESIDENT SAYS THE ALLEGED ABDUCTION INCIDENT TARGETED HIM
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that the local staffer attached to the Swiss Embassy was not abducted and, it has now been revealed that the incident was solely a calculated target on him.

Addressing the heads of media institutions this morning, he further said that CCTV footage, telephone conversations and other independent investigations have already revealed that such an incident had not taken place.

The president also said that the behavior of the allegedly abducted Embassy staffer was suspicious as she did not cooperate with investigators.

He said the Swiss Embassy in Colombo has extended its full support towards the investigations, however.

Commenting on the alleged white van phobia that was brought to the election platform by the previous government, President Rajapaksa said such practices are fitting to the individuals such as former minister Rajitha Senarathna.

He further said that the media conferences convened by Senarathna to disseminate make-believe stories helped increase his final vote count.

Addressing the heads of media institutions, President Rajapaksa said that his only challenge in 2020 is to implement his election manifesto.

He said that all ministers and public workers should make full commitments towards his goal and attitudinal changes in the Public sector has to be done in this regard.

The employment task force will begin offering jobs next year and it will give priority to youth from low-income group families.

The President further said that the aim of the government is to inculcate different skills in unskilled youth to enable them to look for jobs locally and internationally.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that no foreign worker will be employed in local jobs and said that his aim is to step forward with local intellectuals.

Responding to participating heads of media institutions, President Rajapaksa said that a committee has been appointed to do a correct study on the controversial Millennium Challenge Corporation as well.

He also said that his government would never postpone due elections in the future.

At the same time, he said the media can make a big impact to put a government on the correct track, therefore, no form of pressure would be brought on the media.

He also said that an effective media office will be set up in the course of time, enabling it to make direct statements on relevant subjects instead of announcing government opinions.

HiruNews
