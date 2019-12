Friday, 20 December 2019 - 11:11

The Sellakataragama Devalaya has been inundated due to heavy rains and the rising water levels of the Menik River.



However, Basnayake Nilame of the Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya Dilruwan Rajapaksa said that devotees have the ability to pay homage to the Kataragama Maha Devalaya as usual.