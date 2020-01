Saturday, 28 December 2019 - 19:05

Security forces have commenced an investigation into a suspicious drone which was sighted in Nuwara Eliya town and several surrounding areas this morning.

Witnesses have informed police that the drone has recorded several places including the Nuwara eliya police station.

Police as well as the STF has been deployed to investigate into the drone which was sighted at a festive time where Nuwara Eliya is buzzing with local and foreign tourists.