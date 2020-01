Tuesday, 07 January 2020 - 12:17

Doctor in Ampara arrested for sexually abusing four schoolgirls

A doctor of the Senarathpura Rural Hospital in Gonagolla, Ampara has been arrested by the police for sexually abusing and four schoolgirls.

Four girls from a school in Uhana have come to obtain a medical certificate to participate in a racing event scheduled to be held today.

He was arrested following information that the students had been sexually abused under the guise of investigating for medical certificates.

The four girls, aged 18, 17 and 14, have lodged complaints with the police.