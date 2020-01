Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:47

Veteran Actor and dramatist Jayalath Manorathna has passed away at the age of 71 this morning.

Jayalath Manoratne born on 12th June 1948 was an award-winning actor in Sri Lankan cinema, stage drama and television.

He was also a lecturer.

Highly versatile actor from drama to comedy, Manoratne has won awards including Presidential and State Literary and Drama awards.

He was the best actor back to back in 1991 and 1992.