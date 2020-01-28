Tuesday, 28 January 2020 - 7:49

Antiviral spray against the Coronavirus has been developed - China

The death toll in China from coronavirus has risen to 106



According to the latest foreign reports, the virus has infected nearly 1,400 new individuals.



There were over 4,000 coronavirus infected patients across China.



The Corona virus in the state of Hubei has caused 24 deaths and more than 1,291 infected people have been reported.



Meanwhile, Chinese media reports state that a new antibiotic has been discovered to fight against coronavirus.



