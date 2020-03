A man who pleaded guilty to cutting down 10 trees in the mangrove ecosystem around the Ahangama - Digaredda Lagoon has been fined Rs 10,000.

This was when the case was taken up before Galle Chief Magistrate Harshana Kekunwela today. The convict was a resident of Ahangama, and was charged by the Ahangama police under the Fauna and Flora Ordinance.