Batticaloa campus and Kandakaadu to be used as quarantine facilities; Kuwait suspends flights from 7 countries including Sri Lanka

The ministry of health has decided to use the Batticaloa private university and the Kandakaadu rehabilitation centre to quarantine passengers arriving from Iran, Italy and South Korea.



Director General of health services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that the quarantine procedures will commence on Monday.



It has been reported that a one year old infant who has fallen sick after arriving from Italy was kept on an ordinary ward at the Anuradhapura Teaching hospital due to incorrect information given by the parents when admitting the child.



However tests carried out have revealed that the infant is not infected by the new coronavirus.



Furthermore the health service director general noted that passengers arriving from countries with coronavirus should provide accurate information to medical practitioners and hospital officials in order to minimize the risk.



Meanwhile Kuwait has decided to temporarily suspend flights to and from seven countries including Sri Lanka for a week from today.



Apart from Sri Lanka, Kuwait has suspended flights from Egypt, Philippines, Syria, Lebanon, Bangladesh and India after considering the outbreak of the Corona virus.



Foreign workers, who have spent more than two weeks in these countries, including Sri Lanka, will be banned from entering Kuwait.



However, the Kuwaiti nationals coming from the respective countries will be admitted to the country subject to being quarantined for two weeks.



There are 61 coronavirus patients reported from Kuwait while 12 infected have been reported from Qatar.



Apart from China, South Korea has reported the highest number of covid-19 victims and the number stands at 6767.



102,188 have fallen victim to covid-19 worldwide while the death toll has reached 3491.



Italy has reported 197 deaths so far while Iran has reported 124 deaths.



