Coronavirus infected co pilot was at the Big Match - Battle of the Blues at SSC

It has been confirmed that the pilot of the SriLankan Airlines who was diagnosed with coronavirus has been at the Battle of the Blues, the big match played between Royal College, Colombo and St. Thomas' College, Mount Lavinia. The match was played at the SSC grounds on 12, 13 & 14th of March.





Meanwhile, the government has declared a 3-day additional holiday.

The special holiday will be in effect from Tomorrow (17) to Thursday (19).

This holiday has been extended to the public sector excluding Health, Food Supplies, Banks, Transport Sectors, District Secretariats, Divisional Secretariats and Essential Services.

The government requests the private sector to consider this matter accordingly.