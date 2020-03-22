සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Curfew continues , 291 arrested from violating curfew - This is a "quarantine curfew"

Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 7:00

291 persons arrested from several areas in the island for violating curfew.

Police Media spokesperson DIG Attorney-at-Law Ajith Rohana speaking with the Hiru "Paththare Visthare" stated that almost 95% of Sri Lankans are in compliance with the curfew regulations.

He further stated that the purpose of this curfew is different to the curfew periods experienced in the country before.

Therefore, it was important for the people to understand that the purpose of this curfew is to avoid any interaction with the wider community. He went on to state that it is not even advisable for families of two houses to meet together, the purpose is isolation.

He reiterated that strict legal action will be initiated against people who violate curfew regulations.  

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, the Army commander called this period as a "quarantine curfew".

The curfew imposed in Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts will be extended till 6.00 am on Tuesday(24).

In a statement, the Presidential Media Unit said yesterday that curfew will be re-imposed for these districts again at 2.00 pm on the same day.

In other districts, the curfew will be lifted at 6.00 am on Monday (23) and will be re-imposed effective from 2.00 pm on the same day.

The President’s Media Unit stated that the curfew extensions for all districts will be announced later.

The government states that whenever the curfew is lifted, all liquor stores throughout the island should be closed.

The government has instructed the police to allow the agriculture community in the paddy cultivating districts to continue their work without interruption.

The government also request the public not to worry about stocking of essential food items and other goods since there are sufficient stock of essential and food items with the distributors.

The President's Media Unit further stated that arrangements have been made to transport essential food items to the required areas without any hindrance.

