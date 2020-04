Thrity four (34) persons from Sri Jana Mawatha, Ratmalana, have been directed to Punani quarantine centre, after a COVID 19, positive female was identified from the area.



Previously, 189 persons from Akurana and Pannipitiya were sent to Poonani camp for quarantine purposes.



After the closure of the Akurana area, two new coronavirus patients were reported yesterday and it was decided to quarantine 144 persons who had been in close contact with them.



The health authorities decided to quarantine 45 people in the Pannipitiya area after receiving information that a coronavirus infected patient had closely associated them.