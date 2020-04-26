සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Sajith accuses the government of not providing relief to the people properly (Video)

Friday, 17 April 2020 - 23:24

The Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Sajith Premadasa has stated the government relief is not reaching the people properly since the implementation of the relief program is through the local government political leadership.
 
However, Minister Bandula Gunawardena says that the government has been able to obtain a high ranking in the Covid 19 virus ratings due to the efficiency of the government.

