PCR tests for Covid-19, to be increased to 1000 per day

Health Ministry has decided to increase the number of PCR tests conducted for Covid-19 diagnosis, to 1000 per day, with the participation of private hospitals.



The Ministry of Health has taken steps to expand PCR investigations with the increasing number of those infected.



The government health department currently tests samples of infected people in hospitals, quarantine centres and about 800 people who need to be tested every day.



Health officials believe that these tests should be increased.



Health authorities point out that more infected people could be identified with the increase in PCR testing.



A special discussion was held with the participation of Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi at the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID -19.



Representatives from private hospitals were also present at this meeting.



They have pointed out that 100 samples a day could be tested from each hospital.



Accordingly, more than 1000 PCR tests can be performed per day and the Ministry of Health has decided to seek further assistance for the coronavirus tests in consultation with these hospitals.