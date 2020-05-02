Be vigilant to the conduct and conspiracies of the pro-LTTE Tamil diaspora - Sinhale organisation (Video)

Its General Secretary Venerable Madille Pagnnaloka Thero and its National Organizer Pradeep Sanjeewa said this while speaking at a media briefing held in Colombo today,
Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 20:30
Election Commission states that issuing the gazette notification with preferential numbers of candidates contesting the 'General Election - 2020' will... Read More
Former Indian captains Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev have pledged their support to Indian Cricketers Association's (ICA) initiative, amid the nationwide... Read More
The results of the 'Mulika Piriven' examination held in December last year have been released.Results can be obtained from the Examination Department website.The... Read More