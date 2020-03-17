KUSAL JANITH PERERA IS GETTING MARRIED TODAY (PHOTOS)

Tuesday, 03 March 2020 - 11:23

Kusal Janith Perera the star Sri Lankan wicket keeper batsman enters a new chapter in his life.

This was when he wedded his long-term girlfriend Kalani.

His wedding ceremony is currently underway at a leading hotel in Colombo.

It is also reported that a host of star cricketers and celebrities are attending the wedding ceremony.

He is getting married a day before the T 20 match between Sri Lanka and West Indies which will be held tomorrow.

Kusal Perera's once-in-a-lifetime 153 not-out in 2019, which orchestrated an almost single-handed win over a South Africa became the best test innings in 142 years of Test cricket, moving to the top spot in the Golden Willow 25 (GW 25) table of top batting performances according to sports journalists.

Given below are some exclusive photographs.



