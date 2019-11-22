Former Prime Minister DM Jayaratne Jayaratne's remains in parliament today

Friday, 22 November 2019 - 10:09

Former Prime Minister DM Jayaratne Jayaratne's body will be brought to parliament complex today.

The remains will be placed in the hall in the front lounge of the parliament complex from 1 pm to 3 pm to pay last respects.

All MPs, former Members of Parliament, Government Officials, Relatives and Members of Parliament will be able to pay their respects.



The Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake stated that accordingly all those paying their last respects should come to the Parliament Complex by 12.30 pm.

The funeral will take place on Saturday at the Haliyadda Stadium in Doluwa, Gampola with state patronage. Currently his remains are at his house in Doluwa, Gampola