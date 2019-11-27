UNP+MPs+to+meet+at+Sirikotha

Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 7:50

All MPs representing the UNP have been informed to be present at the Sirikota Party headquarters at 11 am today.

Party leader former prime minister Ranil Wickramasinghe, General secretary of the party Akila Viraj Kariyawasam and the national organizer, Naveen Dissanayake has called for the meeting in order to discuss regarding the existing crisis situation that has arisen within the party.

Accordingly, during the discussion conducted today all MPs will be informed of the UNP leadership and post of opposition leader.

Following the presidential election, there has been some controversy regarding the UNP leadership and the opposition leader position in parliament.

The general secretary of the party Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, in a letter to the speaker Karu Jayasuriya had noted that Ranil Wickramasinghe must be appointed as the opposition leader.

On the same day, a letter with 45 signatories of the United National Front requesting MP Sajith Premadasa be appointed the opposition leader was handed over to the speaker.

In order to discuss the situation which has arisen, UNP leader Ranil Wickramasinghe and Speaker Karu Jayasuriya were to hold a discussion yesterday for which MP Sajith Premadasa had notified that he is unable to attend as he was ill.

Accordingly the discussion has been postponed