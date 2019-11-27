Several taxes abolished - some Revised

Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 17:19

The cabinet today decided to abolish several taxes with immediate effect.

The Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that it has been decided to revise several tax items. He was speaking at a press conference held at the Government Information Department this afternoon.

Accordingly, the Nation Building Tax on goods and services, economic service charge, debit tax charged from banks and financial institutions, capital gains tax on the stock market, Pay as you earn tax (PAYEE), Income Tax, withholding tax on interest and debt service tax have been abolished with immediate effect.

The Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that the 15% VAT on all goods and services has been reduced to 8% with effect from 1st December.

The turnover limit of VAT for tax has been increased from Rs 1 million to Rs 25 million.

The income tax on construction has been reduced from 28 percent to 14 percent and the telecommunication tax has been reduced by 25 percent.

Also, the remittances sent by foreign workers to Sri Lanka have been completely exempted from income tax. Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that it has been decided to abolish VAT on sovereign property and apartments.

It has also been decided to exempt all religious places from taxation