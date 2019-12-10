Tuesday, 10 December 2019 - 7:16

Mrs. World 2020 Caroline Jurie arrives to the Island

Mrs World title winner Caroline Jurie arrived in the island this morning.



Our correspondent noted that a special function had been organized in the airport premises in order to welcome her.



She was crowned as Mrs. World at the Mrs. World pageant held in Las Vegas USA, where she surpassed 50 other contestants from all around the world.



Rosy Senanayake was crowned Mrs World at the first Mrs World contest held in 1984, and its been 35 years since a Sri Lankan secured the title for a second time.









