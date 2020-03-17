Two more Coronavirus infected patients in Sri Lanka - number increased to 10

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe says that the ninth and tenth infected patients with coronavirus from Sri Lanka have been confirmed.



One of them was a 56-year-old woman who arrived in the country on July 7 from Italy.



She is currently receiving treatment at IDH Hospital.



The other infected is a 17 year old girl.



It has been revealed that she is a relative of a previously confirmed patient.



A 42 year old patient who arrived from Italy and who was at the Kandakadu quarantine centre was the 8th reported case.



He is currently receiving treatment at the Polonnaruwa hospital.



Meanwhile speaking at a media briefing Health minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that any function or such events where people will gather in large numbers will be suspended for two weeks.



103 individuals who are suspected to have fallen victim to covid-19 are currently receiving treatment at hospitals.



1660 are currently kept at quarantine centers.



Meanwhile Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith requested to suspend all masses conducted at Roman Catholic Churches until the end of the month.



Speaking at a media briefing convened in Colombo the Cardinal urged the Catholic community to pray for the country and the citizens .



Meanwhile the ministry of cultural affairs decided to close all cinema halls until further notice, under the advice of the Prime minister.



