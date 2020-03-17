Establishment+of+12+Corona+Quarantine+Centers+Island+wide

The Sri Lanka Army states that 12 centers have been established throughout the country to quarantine the inbound passengers to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.



According to the Army, the Sri Lanka National Guard in Pompemadu, Poonani, Kandakadu, Panichchankarni, Mayankulam, and the Borewewa, Galkanda, Kahagolla, Diyatalawa Army Hospital and Diyatalawa Gemunu Watch have established quarantine centers.



Two quarantine centers with all facilities have also been established in Damminna and Rantambe.



According to the Army the quarantine of 1723 persons have already begun. There are 8 foreigners amongst this group in quarantine.



In the meantime, the US government has advised the cancellation of all meetings and public gatherings of more than 50 people within the next eight weeks.



The US government has issued the directive after the death toll in the US increased to 62.



The effects of coronavirus have already hit animals, with videos being circulated in the social media regarding hundreds of monkeys who were dependent on the food provided by the tourists to Thailand, showing their search and clashes in their quest to obtain food.