Four patients test positive for Covid -19 from Anuradhapura - total confirmed 76

The Coronavirus patient numbers in Sri Lanka has increased to 76 according to the Minster of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

Four new patients have been tested positive for Covid-19 (Coronavirus). They have been identified from the Anuradhapura Hospital.

There were 72 patients confirmed as at yesterday.

The Epidemiology Unit announced that 245 people suspected of contracting the coronavirus are currently under medical supervision.

Meanwhile, the Tea Small Holdings Development Authority has handed over to the Provincial Health Commissioners 4000 sterilizing sprayers for the use of coronavirus prevention.

The machines handed over to the authority in Battaramulla will be distributed to hospitals, police, prisons, regional health offices and railway stations.