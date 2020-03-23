A+lesson+from+Professor+Jayasumana+to+Sajith+on+pharmaceuticals

Professor Channa Jayasumana has posted a reply on Facebook to former Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa in response to his post on Facebook of a video regarding medication that is being provided for the Corona Virus disease and that it is sending a seriously inaccurate message to society.

The Professor has requested that as a Professor on Pharmaceuticals Science, he humbly requests Sajith Premadasa to immediately correct the message he has posted since a wrong message is being spread among society regarding medication that is being used to treat the Corona Virus.

The former Leader of the Opposition suggests through the video he has posted that Plaquenil is a far superior drug than Hydroxychloroquin and that it should be used to treat the Corona Virus.

Hydroxychloroquin is a generic name and Plaquenil is a brand name that has been put by the company manufacturing this drug, Professor Channa Jayasumana emphasizes.

In the same way that the drug Paracetamol has been named Panadol by the manufacturers, this can be realized and as a result this is a totally inaccurate statement, he further says.

The complete letter appears below:

Through the email of the Honourable Sajith Premadasa

22.03.2020

Honourable member,

Due to a video, you have released on your Facebook account in your voice several hours earlier, a seriously inaccurate message is being conveyed to society regarding the drugs being given to patients with the Corona Virus. Therefore, as a Professor of Pharmaceutic Science, I hereby request you, humbly to correct it immediately.

You should not encourage the use, as they wish, of the drug Hydroxychloroquin among the public. If a person with symptoms uses this drug without instructions of the doctor, it will not be possible to properly diagnose the disease and a serious problem could arise. Also, there are a number of side effects in this drug. You propose that Plaquenil is a far superior drug to Hydroxychloroquin and that it should be administered. Hydroxychloroquin is the generic name. Plaquenil is just a brand name, the company manufacturing the drug is using. It is similar to Paracetamol being known as Panadol. Therefore, this is a completely inaccurate statement. You have mentioned that if there is any side effect/adverse effect of Hydroxychloroquin or Plaquenil Azithromycin can be administered. This too is a completely wrong statement. Azithromycin is an antibiotic. Hydroxychloroquin or Plaquenil does not cause pneumonia and it is expected to treat these patients with Azithromycin not to prevent a side effect of Hydroxychloroquin.

You, who have represented the Parliament for a long time, been a powerful Cabinet Minister as well as Opposition Leader and a Candidate at the Presidential Election can mislead the people due to this statement. Therefore, I request hereby, once again to correct your post without delay.

Professor Channa Jayasumana

MBBS, PhD, FRCP Edin

Professor of Pharmaceutical Science