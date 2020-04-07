Third+coronavirus+related+death+reported+in+Sri+Lanka+

The third COVID-19 (Coronavirus) related death has been reported in Sri Lanka.

The deceased was a 73-year-old male from Maradana in Colombo.

He was receiving treatment at the Sri Jayawadenapura Hospital and has been confirmed as a Coronavirus patient yesterday.

He has died on admission to the IDH.

It has also been reported that the deceased was suffering from Diabetes, High blood pressure and Kidney ailments.

Earlier in the day, three (03) COVID -19 positive patients were identified bringing the total infected patients in Sri Lanka to 146.

The Director General of Health Services Dr Anil Jasinghe stated that the infected individuals were found from Jaffna, Maradana, and Kurunegala.



The country situation reported by the Health Promotion Bureau (2 Apr 7.00am)

Total Confirmed Cases - 146

Active Cases - 122

New Cases - 3

Total number of individuals in hospitals - 231

Recovered & Discharged - 21

Deaths - 3