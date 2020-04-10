The Consumer Affairs Authority has set a maximum retail price for rice.Accordingly, the maximum retail price of a kilo of Kiri Samba is 125 rupees.Maximum selling price for a kilo of white and red samba as well as kekulu samba should be 90 rupees.Maximum selling price for a kilo of Nadu should be 90 rupeesMaximum selling price for a kilo of kekulu rice should be 85 rupeesThe Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) stressed that rice should not sold, or submitted for sale or displayed for sale higher than the above stipulated prices.They further stated that these orders will be effective from today.

Since the provision of essential foods and rice production, storage and distribution is imperative to ensure food security, services of the owners of all rice mills have been declared an essential service under the COVID – 19 quarantine process.

Rice mills owners of the country must produce rice in their respective areas using paddy stocks in their possession.



Small scale rice mill owners need to distribute rice stocks within their respective Divisional Secretariat Divisions, medium scale owners to distribute within the district and large scale owners to distribute in the entire country.

Accordingly, all the relevant parties have been told that increasing the rice prices or hampering the supply of rice pose a major impediment to the effective implementation of quarantine activities.

Accordingly, the Secretary instructs relevant parties to pay more attention and give the highest possible priority to maintain food security during this period when the people have been subjected to some form of quarantine and the food and other essential items are being delivered to the door-step of the people.

The Minister of Public Administration and Home Affairs Janaka Bandara Tennakoon stated that the government has taken measures to purchase the products direct from producers since the Dambulla Economic Center and several other economic centers are closed.