Salt+manufacturers+in+Puttalam+facing+problems

Since there is no proper price for their salt products, salt manufacturers in Puttalam are facing problems.

With the spread of the Coronavirus, the demand for salt products fell and purchasers buying them at low prices resulted in salt manufacturers facing problems, they told the Hiru News Division.

A kilogram of packed salt in the market is sold at a price between Rs. 60 to 100.

However, buyers purchase 50 kilograms of salt from manufacturers at a very low price of Rs. 220, salt manufacturers told the Hiru News Team.