Prime+Minister+in+the+Anuradhapura+sacred+premises

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa worshipped the Sacred Jaya Sri Mahabodhiya this morning.

The Prime Minister who arrived in Anuradhapura, first visited the Chief Incumbent in charge of the Ruwanweli Maha Seya Venerable Pallegama Hemarathana Thero and obtained blessings. In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office it was said that he later worshipped the Ruwanweli Seya too.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Rajapaksa met Atamasthanadhipathi Venerable Pallegama Sirinivasa Thero and obtained his blessings. Later he worshipped the Jaya Sri Mahabodhi.