Trump prepares to summon armed military personnel to bring protests under control

Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 11:04

President Donald Trump has decided to deploy strongly armed military personnel to control protests spreading across America expressing objection to the incident of the murder of an unarmed African American individual by a white Police Officer.

He said that personnel of the National Defence Force will be deployed in Washington thus, subsequent to protestors setting fire and destroying several buildings and memorials near the White House.

President Trump also said at a media briefing held on verandah of the White House that these protests will be considered strongly punishable crimes. He made this comment while in the background around him the sounds of Police using Tear Gas and Light Bombs were being heard. 

