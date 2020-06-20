“I’m more dangerous than coronavirus, killed 2,000 – 3,000 soldiers on a single day” – Karuna Amman

Tamil United Freedom Front leader Vinayagamoorthi Muralitharan says that he is more dangerous than the coronavirus, and claims that he had killed between 2,000 and 3,000 soldiers on a single day at Elephant Pass.



Also general election candidate from Ampara, he made the remark during a public rally at Nawadinweli in Ampara.



“The chairman of Karativu (Pradeshiya Sabha) has said that I am more dangerous than the coronavirus. Yes, that is true. When I was in the LTTE, I killed between 2,000 and 3,000 soldiers at the Elephant Pass camp on a single day. Also, in Kilinochchi, I killed more than that. That was much higher than the number killed from the coronavirus,” Karuna Amman, a former deputy minister, said.