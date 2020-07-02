NPC+recommends+transfer+of+Police+Narcotics+chief

The National Police Commission recommends the transfer of the DIG in charge of the Police Narcotics Bureau to the Police Welfare Division.



The recommendation has been made at the request of the acting IGP.



Meanwhile, the four PNB officers being detained by the CID over heroin trafficking have been suspended from service.



They are a sub-inspector, two sergeants and a constable.



The CID arrested them as well as a civilian and found that they had earned around Rs. 31 million by trafficking and distributing drugs.



Rs. 940,000 in cash, equipment and vehicles were seized from the SI’s home at Minuwangoda.