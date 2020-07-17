Highest number of Covid-19 patients in a day - 296 persons positive for Coronavirus today

A total of 87 people at the Kandakadu Drug Rehabilitation Center have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

It was revealed yesterday that 57 people were infected with the virus and by this morning another 196 people have been identified as positive for Covid -19 infection.

In addition, 13 people who arrived in the country from overseas were diagnosed with coronavirus infection.

Accordingly, the highest number of coronavirus infections reported in a day in the country was seen today with 296 patients.

The Kandakadu Quarantine Center which has been established adjacent to the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center has been converted into a hospital to treat the corvid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, 13 people in the Ambalantota area who had visited the detainees at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center have been sent to self-quarantine according to the Regional Medical officer U P Malaka.

Meanwhile, 12 officers and 12 inmates of the Angunukolapelessa Prison have been sent to self-quarantine within the premises.

The 12 inmates were transferred from Welikada Prison to Angunakolapelessa Prison and it has been revealed that they had been in contact with a coronavirus infected inmate identified at Welikada Prison.

Meanwhile, two other persons who had returned home from the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center after completing their rehabilitation were also identified in the Ratnapura District.

Sabaragamuwa Provincial Health Services Director Dr. Kapila Kannangara said that 17 persons from Kuruwita, Kolonna and Embilipitiya who were in contact with him were sent for self-quarantine.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, the head of the National Action Center for Prevention of Covid 19, has urged the people to avoid any undue fear since the steps to control the socialisation of the virus has been taken.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old youth who was admitted to Mundalama Hospital this morning has died after being transferred to the Chilaw Hospital.

It is reported that he was a drug addict and showed signs of respiratory distress while hospitalized.

Puttalam District Medical Officer Mahalingam Paskaran stated that the biological samples of the deceased have been sent for PCR tests.

Later, as a precautionary measure, it was decided to close the Mundalama Hospital but it was reopened later.

The staff in contact with the deceased have been advised not to leave the hospital premises until the PCR inspection report is received.

Meanwhile, DIG Ajith Rohana, at a media briefing in Colombo today emphasized the need for further compliance to health guidelines to prevent a second wave of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the number of corona infections reported in the country is currently 2450 and 1980 of them have fully recovered and discharged from hospitals.

The Epidemiology Unit stated that 459 patients are still being treated at the hospital under medical supervision.