US+military+bases+in+Okinawa+hit+by+Covid-19

United States military personnel on the Japanese island of Okinawa are on virtual lockdown after almost 100 cases of covid-19 have emerged on several US Marine Corps bases there.



Defense Minister Taro Kono blasted the US military’s handling of these infections and was particularly incensed at a cluster incident, calling it an "extremely alarming situation."



Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced a statewide order requiring indoor operations such as cinemas, wineries, museums, bars, zoos, etc. to close effective immediately as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.



The global Covid-19 count has now risen to 13,446,108 with the deaths reaching 580,247.