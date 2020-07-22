සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Novice constable exposes his seniors who cheated money at roadblock (pictures)

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 8:37

A police constable, new to the service, has exposed a sub-inspector and constable who had cheated Rs. 92,000 from a motorcyclist after he damaged a signal lamp at a roadblock in Mahawewa.

The incident occurred on 20 July, and the Marawila police have arrested the duo who are attached to the area’s headquarters police.

The motorcyclist had bought a new signal lamp for the one he had damaged and handed it over to the roadblock.

The SI had then demanded money from him.

However, he said he had no money with him, and also that Rs. 92,000 he had with him had gone missing.

The SI has then scolded the motorcyclist.

The novice PC, who was witnessing the entire incident, complained to the HQI of Marawila.

He said the SI has given him Rs. 30,000, which he handed over to the HQI.

Acting immediately, the HQI recorded the complaint and arrested the SI and the PC.

