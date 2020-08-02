PHIs to control Covid-19 during elections contrary to law - AG

The Attorney General has informed the Health Ministry Secretary that the draft circular instructions for Public Health Inspectors to control the Covid-19 during elections are contrary to the law, says the AG’s coordinating officer.
According to the AG, powers of the PHIs to enter premises of meetings, polling stations, to detain and to prosecute have been removed and made subject to the directions of Medical Officers of Health.
