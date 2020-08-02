Sudden+decision+taken+regarding+245+inmates+of+Galle+Prison

245 inmates of Galle Prison have been subjected to PCR Tests
The Ministry of Health has taken a decision to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the society.
The PCR tests have been carried out parallel to the investigations.
Monday, 27 July 2020 - 17:34
