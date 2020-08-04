Schoolboy suffering from muscular dystrophy (video)





Children are the greatest resource parents have in the world.



A child's illness can cause parents immense pain.



This is the story of a couple living in the Ginigathhena area whose child is suffering from muscular dystrophy.



Keerthi Chandrasiri, a resident of Ginigathhena Laxapana Neelawatta, is now 16 years old.



This is the fate that befell him due to a muscle wasting disease.



He had been engaged in normal activities for 13 years and was in good health. He has been suffering from this condition for about 4 years.