Thundershowers+in+several+provinces+after+2.00pm

The Meteorological Department states that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Central and Uva provinces and in the Trincomalee, Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts after 2.00 pm.
Moderate to strong winds up to 40 kmph are possible at times in the North, North Central and North Western provinces and in the Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.
