The first day of the new MPs' workshop completed (Video)

The first day of the workshop for the newly elected Members of Parliament ended successfully today at the Parliament Complex.



It will be held tomorrow as well. It is noteworthy that new Members of Parliament as well as Members of Parliament who have represented Parliament on several occasions were present at the event.



The workshop commenced this morning under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.



There was a lengthy briefing on the Code of Conduct and Standing Orders to be followed by Members of Parliament.



This was with the intervention of the Parliamentary staff including the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake.



Later, there was an opportunity to discuss issues related to parliamentary traditions, including standing orders.



Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake answered questions regarding certain statements made by Members of Parliament.











