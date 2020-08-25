සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The first day of the new MPs' workshop completed (Video)

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 - 20:34

The+first+day+of+the+new+MPs%27+workshop+completed+%28Video%29
The first day of the workshop for the newly elected Members of Parliament ended successfully today at the Parliament Complex.

It will be held tomorrow as well. It is noteworthy that new Members of Parliament as well as Members of Parliament who have represented Parliament on several occasions were present at the event.

The workshop commenced this morning under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

There was a lengthy briefing on the Code of Conduct and Standing Orders to be followed by Members of Parliament.

This was with the intervention of the Parliamentary staff including the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake.

Later, there was an opportunity to discuss issues related to parliamentary traditions, including standing orders.

Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake answered questions regarding certain statements made by Members of Parliament.






Trending News

SJB’s Rohini Kaviratne opposes recount of Matale votes
25 August 2020
SJB’s Rohini Kaviratne opposes recount of Matale votes
Secretaries appointed to 35 state ministries
25 August 2020
Secretaries appointed to 35 state ministries
Years 6 - 13 of all Government schools will start from September 02 - Ministry of Education
25 August 2020
Years 6 - 13 of all Government schools will start from September 02 - Ministry of Education
Tharanga Paranavithana retires from all forms of cricket
25 August 2020
Tharanga Paranavithana retires from all forms of cricket
12 more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,971
25 August 2020
12 more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,971

International News

Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
25 August 2020
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
25 August 2020
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
Donald Trump officially re-nominated as Republican presidential candidate
25 August 2020
Donald Trump officially re-nominated as Republican presidential candidate
Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
24 August 2020
Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.