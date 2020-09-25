Overpopulation at Pinnawala discussed in Parliament (Video)

At the Parliament session held today (25), Minister of Tourism, Prasanna Ranatunga has said that the elephant population at the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage has exceeded its capacity.

Responding to a question raised by MP Hesha Vithanage, the Minister said that its revenue has also dropped significantly in the recent past.

Meanwhile, a heated situation arose when MP Chaminda Wijesiri questioned Minister of Justice regarding the alleged infertility surgeries conducted by Dr. Shafi Shihabdeen who worked at the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital.