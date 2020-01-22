3+machines+at+Katunayake+airport+to+detect+corona+virus

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 15:42

Three special ATMs have been installed at the Katunayake airport arrival terminal to prevent the spread of corona virus in the Island, which is spreading rapidly throughout China.

These machines can measure the body temperature of passengers, and when a sick passenger is reported to the Airport Medical Unit, they have made plans to swiftly switch the patient to IDH hospital.

Flights carrying thousands of passengers from China, Beijing, Guangzhou and Chengdu International airports arrive at the Katunayake airport daily.